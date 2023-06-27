Popular banking alternative Cash App is currently investigating a major glitch in their operations that are causing their customers to be double-charged for their transactions.
As reported by USA Today, Cash App’s in-app and phone support system were also down on Monday as users were looking for answers.
Users took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some business owners trying to reach Cash App support on their customers’ behalf.
In a statement posted on their website Tuesday, the mobile payment service confirmed the glitch:
“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions.
“We’re fixing the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged. Your cash balance will now show that you’ve been refunded, but it may take up to 24 hours for activity and receipts to be updated.”
The statement adds: “We know situations like these can be frustrating, and we’re sorry for the difficulty this may have caused. We’re dedicated to protecting every account and transaction on Cash App, and we’re always working to improve the experience.”
Cash App Investigates “Double Charging” Glitch was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Keep Going Keep Fighting| Ericaism
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Stan Jones Stops By To Talk About His New Single "The Promise" With The Mississippi Mass Choir
-
Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
How To Choose The Right Person To Marry | Dr. Willie Jolley