The Road Less Traveled Is The Right Road | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Road Less Traveled Is The Right Road “
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
In the book the road less travel. The first line sums up life. Life is difficult. Yet I also, must say that life is worth living and I am grateful for each and every day.
Yes, life can be hard sometimes. So I’ve learned that you must make the commitment to give all you’ve got to make it better for you and your family and all the successful people I’ve interviewed over the years on my show. All others that have said that they were willing to let people see them struggle because they know that those struggles can create success.
They continue to dream and work on their dreams, and I encourage you to continue to dream and work on your dreams and keep in mind that only those who are willing to attempt the ridiculous are those who achieve the spectacular so dream ridiculous dreams and create incredible results.
You can do this.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
