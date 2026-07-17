Get ready for one of the DMV’s most anticipated gospel events of the year. The Wells Fargo 18th Annual Spirit of Praise is set for Saturday, October 10, at Reid Temple AME Church, bringing together music lovers, church families, and worshippers from across the region for an unforgettable evening of praise and worship.

This year’s celebration will feature Hezekiah Walker’s Choir Fest, special performances by the Virginia Union University Gospel Choir, and additional guest announcements in the coming weeks. Early Bird tickets are on sale now. Gather your family, friends, and church community and be part of this inspiring night of faith, fellowship, and powerful gospel music.

Get tickets now.

Spirit of Praise 2026 Presented by Wells Fargo Returns With Hezekiah Walker’s Choir Fest was originally published on praisedc.com