5 Things You Need To Make Your National Self Care Day Dreamy

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

National Self-Care Day was created to remind us that pouring into ourselves should be treated as a necessity instead of a luxury. If you’re not used to it, self-care can feel like a reward for being overworked. But after a long week of surviving adulthood, it’s crucial to establish a sense of balance that prioritizes rest, relaxation, and maintenance.

Self-care looks different for everyone. Convenience is my go-to perk when I’ve exhausted my energy. I budget for services that will make my life easier by removing their execution from my plate. Instead of spending time at the laundromat or in the supermarket, I opt for wash-and-fold delivery services and Instacart. Some view this as an unnecessary luxury, but for me, it’s one less thing I have to worry about. During those days when I’ve spent the entire day behind a computer screen and cooking myself dinner is not an appealing option, I give myself permission to order food without guilt or judgement.

RELATED ARTICLES: These 5 Self-Care Tips For Black Women Are Life-Changing

8 Ways To Jumpstart National Relaxation Day

Often times, self-care can spark feelings of guilt, but the truth is you are worth the investment. Whether you’re treating yourself to a facial or spending cash on a babysitter for the night so you can indulge in a date night or time with the girls, doing things that genuinely restore your spirit is vital to how you show up in the world. We shouldn’t be out here with full plates and empty cups.

If your approach to self-care involves rewarding yourself for being productive, then you’re doing it wrong. Taking care of yourself is as important, if not more important, than taking care of anything else in this world. Adopting that mindset is the first step to effectively managing your routine. As the second step to prioritizing yourself, we’ve put together a list of five things you need to make your National Self-Care Day dreamy.

5 Things You Need To Make Your National Self Care Day Dreamy

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

5 Things You Need To Make Your National Self Care Day Dreamy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com