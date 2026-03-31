7 Bible Verses For Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Sacrifice
7 Bible Verses For Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Sacrifice
Good Friday is one of the most solemn days in the Christian calendar, marking the day when Jesus was crucified. This day invites us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for humanity, His suffering, and the depth of God’s love. Though the day is one of grief and mourning, it is also a day that points us to the hope and redemption found in the resurrection.
Good Friday reminds us that salvation was not easily won, but was purchased through the sacrifice of God’s Son. It is a time to reflect on the pain and suffering Jesus endured for our sins, as well as the significance of the cross in Christian faith.
Here are seven Bible verses that honor Good Friday and help us reflect on the meaning of Jesus’ sacrifice:
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1. Isaiah 53:5
“But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”
2. John 19:30
“When he had received the drink, Jesus said, ‘It is finished.’ With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.”
3. Matthew 27:50
“And when Jesus had cried out again in a loud voice, he gave up his spirit.”
4. Mark 15:34
“And at three in the afternoon Jesus cried out in a loud voice, ‘Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani?’ which means, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’”
5. Luke 23:46
“Jesus called out with a loud voice, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.’ When he had said this, he breathed his last.”
6. Romans 5:8
“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
7. 1 Peter 2:24
“He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.”
7 Bible Verses For Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Sacrifice was originally published on praiseindy.com