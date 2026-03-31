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7 Bible Verses For Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Sacrifice

Good Friday is one of the most solemn days in the Christian calendar, marking the day when Jesus was crucified. This day invites us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for humanity, His suffering, and the depth of God’s love. Though the day is one of grief and mourning, it is also a day that points us to the hope and redemption found in the resurrection.

Good Friday reminds us that salvation was not easily won, but was purchased through the sacrifice of God’s Son. It is a time to reflect on the pain and suffering Jesus endured for our sins, as well as the significance of the cross in Christian faith.

Here are seven Bible verses that honor Good Friday and help us reflect on the meaning of Jesus’ sacrifice:

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