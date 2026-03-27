7 Bible verses To Know For Palm Sunday

Source: NoonVirachada / Getty For Palm Sunday: A Time of Triumph and Hope Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. As He rides a donkey, the crowds wave palm branches, shouting “Hosanna!” and honoring Him as the King of Israel. It’s a day that symbolizes hope, victory, and the recognition of Jesus as the Messiah. As we celebrate Palm Sunday, we are reminded of Jesus’ peaceful nature and His fulfillment of prophecies. It is a time to reflect on the joyful reception of the Savior and the significance of His mission. Here are seven Bible verses that honor Palm Sunday and invite reflection as we begin the journey into Holy Week: RELATED: 7 Bible Verses You Should Know For Ash Wednesday RELATED: 7 Bible Verses You Need To Know For Easter

1. John 12:12-13 Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “The next day the great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!’”

2. Matthew 21:8-9 “A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’”

3. Mark 11:8-10 “Many people spread their cloaks on the road, while others spread branches they had cut in the fields. Those who went ahead and those who followed shouted, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David! Hosanna in the highest heaven!’”

4. Luke 19:37-38 “When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: ‘Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!’”

5. Zechariah 9:9 “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”

6. Psalm 118:25-26 “Lord, save us! Lord, grant us success! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord we bless you.”