And The Nominees For the 2024 Stellar Awards Are…

Published on May 16, 2024

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Source: Derek White / Getty

 

 

1. Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year

2. Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, Special Event Album of the Year and Traditional Male Artist of the Year

3. Contemporary Album of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, Rap/Hip Hop album of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year

4. Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, and Traditional Female Artist of the Year

5. Choir of the Year, Traditional Choir of the Year and Traditional Artist of the Year

6. Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

7. Youth Project of the Year, Quartet of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

8. Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year

9. Nominees for Gospel Radio

