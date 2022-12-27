A Look Back At The Most Captivating Photos Of 2022

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The year 2022 is over and much of it was a complete blur.

Even though this past year seemed to fly by, there were many moments that took our collective breath away.

The world cried when we all read the news of the mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

But the world also cheered as Serena Williams played her last US Open match.

It was a year of joy, but also a year of pain as we lost some of our culture’s most influential people.

Brittney Griner’s story also captivated the world. She spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison until she was released on Dec. 8, 2022.

Another hot-button issue of the year was the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The decision sparked nationwide protests and some believe it played an important role in Democrats retaking the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The world also tuned in to watch the televised hearings of the Select Committee’s investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol when supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.

The captivating testimony of several witnesses had folks glued to their seats.

One of the more odd moments of the year was the trial of actor Jussie Smollett. Smollett claimed he was racially attacked, but he was found guilty of lying to police and was sentenced to 150 days in jail.

There were also some notable firsts as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was elected the first Black House Democratic leader for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 30, 2022.

You can tell an amazing story with a photo. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best photos of 2022, to sum up, what was no doubt a fascinating year.

Below is a NewsOne exclusive round-up of the most captivating photos of 2022. Never forget the joy and always remember the folks we lost.

Happy New Year to all.

The post A Look Back At The Most Captivating Photos Of 2022 appeared first on NewsOne.

