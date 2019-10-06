The 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration was a homecoming and a family reunion at the same time. BET Sunday Best winner Melvin Crispell III reunited with the two finalists, Tiffany Andrews and the DMV’s own Josh Copeland to perform live for the jam-packed crowd at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.
The trio joined Cheryl Jackson backstage at #SOP2019 to talk about their experience on the show, reuniting and what’s next.
BET ‘Sunday Best’ Winner Melvin Crispell III Reunites With Finalists At Spirit Of Praise [VIDEO] was originally published on praisedc.com
1. Tiffany Andrews, Melvin Crispell III & Josh Copeland At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Tiffany Andrews, Melvin Crispell III & Josh Copeland performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration tiffany andrews,melvin crispell iii,josh copeland
