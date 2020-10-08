Star Transformation: 9 Photos Of CeCe Winans Over The Years

1. Array Source:WENN Host Cece WinansnVerizon’s How Sweet The Sound 2010 – Search for the Best Church Choir in America at the Verizon CenternWashington, DC – 18.09.10

2. Array Source:WENN CECE WINANSnLighting of the National Christmas Tree on the EllipsenWashington

3. Array Source:WENN CeCe Winans at the Celebration of Gospel event in Los Angeles. 24/01/04

4. We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute To Whitney Houston Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11: Singers Yolanda Adams (L) and CeCe Winans perform at a taping of We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute To Whitney Houston on October 11, 2012 at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. The show airs November 16, 2012. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,tape,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,international landmark,whitney houston,love,cece winans,grammy awards,best buy theater,yolanda adams,saluting

5. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief – Nashville Source:Getty NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, CeCe Winans performs onstage during Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,performance,charity benefit,incidental people,weather,environment,cece winans,tennessee,nashville,grand ole opry house,accidents and disasters

6. 2007 Trumpet Awards Source:Getty LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 22: Gospel singer and presenter Yolanda Adams (L) poses with Gospel Giants Awards recipients Donnie McClurkin (C) and CeCe Winans (R) backstage at the 15th annual Trumpet Awards at the Bellagio January 22, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards show is a celebration of African-American achievement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,singer,annual event,nevada,las vegas,donnie mcclurkin,cece winans,yolanda adams,presenter,bellagio hotel,recipients,giant,trumpet awards,73045533

7. Verizon’s 2010 Winning Choir Performs At Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2011 Source:Getty DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Host Cece Winans speaks at the Verizon’s 2010 Winning Choir Performs at Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2011 at Music Hall At Fair Park on February 4, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,hosting,music,performance,talking,texas,dallas,american football – sport,winning,hall,cece winans,verizon communications,gospel music,super bowl,choir,fair park,celebration 2011