Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell‘s big year continues with a nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for her song “Positive” for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The Get Up! Morning’s host is joined by Marvin Sapp, MAJOR., Jonathan McReynolds, and the Tennessee State University band in the exclusive category.

The TSU band received another nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album for their album “The Urban Hymnal” Joining them are Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and James Fortune.

The NAACP Image Awards will air live in front of an audience for the first time in three years on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8 pm ESTT/7 pm EST on BET. See the full list and listen to the nominees below.