Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Support The Urban One/St. Jude Radiothon

On Thursday, March 2nd, all of Urban One got together for our annual St. Jude Radiothon.

Why Support St. Jude?

Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.

St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.

St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.

Erica, GRIFF, and TJ were joined by fans and friends of the program, including Q Parker, Casey J, Jekalyn Carr and more.

You can still become a Partner In Hope by texting “GETUP” To 626262 or clicking the graphic below!