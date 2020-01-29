Happy Birthday, Oprah! 10 Of Our Favorite Fashionable Moments Through The Years

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most admirable African American media moguls of our time. She has built an empire that has inspired some of the most successful, financially-free people. Her ambition and accolades are to be studied and admired. At the age of 66, Oprah shows no signs of slowing down.

Beyond her amazing and influential career lies her stylish wardrobe. Oprah is a fixture on the red carpet. She has given us decades of fashionable looks. We’ve seen her body transform from petite, to plus size, to standard size. It was her weight loss journey documented through Weight Watchers, that inspired others to follow in her footsteps.

She was fly in 1995, but her style over the last 2 years have been a downright fabulous. Though her pieces are simple, they make memorable statements that will send you to the store shopping for, “that thing Oprah wore.”

In honor of her 66th birthday, we’re checking out 10 of our favorite fashion moments from Oprah.

