Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her

Protests erupted across the United States Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning following a Louisville grand jury indicting only one of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on charges that were not directly tied to the young woman who the police fatally shot in her own home more than six months ago. The anger and frustration among protesters — who took to the streets in various cities — turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville.

Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere.

Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests.

There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well.

That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver.

Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 was seen as “wanton endangerment” of Taylor’s neighbors — not Taylor herself — because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting.

Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor’s family, brought attention to how there were “three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna’s.”

An attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family points out that there were no counts for the “shots into the apartment of the Black neighbors upstairs” 🔎 pic.twitter.com/jQa0Wa3qdf

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail — which is very low, all things considered — and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police — the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment’s front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor’s death.

The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits, and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms.

Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released.

“I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that “Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury’s decision.

“This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, said in a statement. “With all, we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family, and the Black community.”

Crump’s sentiments were echoed and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor's Murder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 23: A protester carries a sign in honor of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Across the country, protesters have taken to the streets after the grand jury's decision to only charge one Louisville Metro Police officer in the raid in which Taylor was killed. Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments. Bond was set at $15,000 for Hankison. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in her home during a no-knock raid on March 13, 2020.

18. NYC responds to Louisville police officers being cleared in Breonna Taylor death #BreonnaTaylorMatters pic.twitter.com/eZ8g21NR3j — Melissa Fares (@faresmelissa) September 24, 2020

