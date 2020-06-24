Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news, NBA suspended the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz catching coronavirus.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Here is the growing list of celebs who were affected by coronavirus…

