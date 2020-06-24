CLOSE
coronavirus
Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Posted 15 hours ago

Elliott testifies at appeal; Jerry Jones maintains NFL has no evidence

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news, NBA suspended the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz catching coronavirus.

 

Here is the growing list of celebs who were affected by coronavirus…

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. DL Hughley

2. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic

3. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

4. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing

5. Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19

6. Eagles Super Fan Monty G “Babay Babay”

7. Von Miller

8. Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Jacqueline Cruz

9. Jackson Browne

10. Former NBA Player Jason Collins

11. John Prine

12. Ali Wentworth (Comedian/Actress, Formerly of In Living Color)

13. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder

14. Singer Charlotte Lawrence

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Lawrence (@charlotteslawrence) on

15. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar

View this post on Instagram

I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome

A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar) on

16. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother

17. Fred The Godson

18. Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey

19. P!nk & Her Son Jameson

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

20. Rapper YNW Melly

21. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim

22. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood

23. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

24. Designer Jenny Polanco

Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are...

Posted by Miami Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

25. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

26. Brooke Baldwin

27. Chris Cuomo

28. Ellis Marsalis Jr

29. Doris Burke

30. Slim Thug

View this post on Instagram

Just found out I got Corona virus

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

31. Tom Hanks

32. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

33. Donovan Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

🍎 🗽

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

34. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

35. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

36. Olga Kurylenko

37. Idris Elba

38. Lucian Grainge

39. Kevin Durant

40. Sean Payton

41. Marcus Smart

42. Andy Cohen

43. Harvey Weinstein

44. Manu Dibango

45. Chef Floyd Cardoz

46. Prince Charles

47. Brad Jordan (Scarface)

