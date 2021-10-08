Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

We all know Brandy, but did you know she had a daughter!?

Both Brandy and Ray-J have come up in several Twitter talks as many were shocked to find that the two were brothers and sisters. Twitter was actually even shocked to find that this was new news to millennial Twitter users.

But one thing many people of age brackets did not know that Brandy had a daughter.

In 2019, Brandy celebrated the 17th birthday of her daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith, and she sent a sweet message to her only child on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful 17 years young baby [Sy’rai],” Brandy wrote in an Instagram tribute. “You are a beautiful soul with a heart of gold. I thank God for you every day. I love you with all of my spirit and I will always be here for you. Your voice and your music will touch the world.”

Meet 19-yr-old, Sy’rai Iman Smith

