Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Congrats are in order for Mike Epps and his beautiful bride,OWN TV producer Kyra Robinson.

The two wed over the weekend in Newport Beach, California with celebrity guests in attendance including Doug E. Fresh, Snoop Dogg, Tiny & T.I.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kyra and Epps went public with their relationship in 2017, just a few months after Mike’s divorce with Mechelle Epps was finalized. Mechelle and Mike split after twelve years of marriage. The pair share two children together.

But Mike wasted no time getting back into the committed game, proposing to Kyra in May of 2018.

The Iyanla Fix My Life producer and Columbia College grad shared the news of their engagement on Instagram at the time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“I know I have angels because it feels so good to feel this good. Michael, there is no one better! ❤️,” she captioned the happy photo.

The groom-to-be also celebrated the good news, using hashtags to annunciate his love.

“Congrats to us 🍾🍾his and hers I love you!!#supremelove#happyest #antshefine”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.