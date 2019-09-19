Did you know actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is Asian? Well, somewhat.

The star, whose Mixed-ish premieres next week on September 24, and who could show up for the streaming Saved By the Bell reboot, is a quarter Indonesian. His mother was born in Bali and is both Dutch and Indonesian. And while that might not sound like much, Mark has spoken proudly of his background in the past.

"Zack Morris is half-Asian. That's why the blonde hair was dyed for all those years," he told Jimmy Fallon a few years ago. "People think, 'That was your natural hair color.' It was not. That was colored by Clairol. That is not natural, guys."

We just learned about all of this and thought it was quite intriguing, so we did some additional digging to see which stars folks see only as white are also technically Asian or Latin. We actually found quite a few recognizable names. See below!

Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically People Of Color was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com