It’s The Ladies Turn! PJ Morton Announces ‘The Better Benediction Part 2″

An Evening With PJ Morton

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty


 

If you think part 1 wasn’t enough, PJ Morton is bringing together some of music’s greatest voices again for “The Better Benediction Part 2“. In April, the award-winning musician released his critically acclaimed album “Watch The Sun” featuring “The Better Benediction Part 1” with Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.

 

Listen To “The Better Benediction” Part 1 Below

 

This time, the ladies will be joining Morton. They include these amazing voices:

  • Lisa Knowles-Smith
  • Le’Andria Johnson
  • Keke Wyatt
  • Kierra Sheard
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Morton made the announcement on social media with a beautiful photo featuring the powerful voices.

If part one with the fellas indicates what we can expect, we are in for a treat!

 

Listen To “The Better Benediction Part 1 Below

 

 

