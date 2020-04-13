Get Up!

Resurrection Day was a bit different this year. Yes, we got to hang out with the family but there was no going to church or having breakfast at your favorite diner.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Streamed church services online and Instagram, however, kept us from going crazy and celebrities kept the Easter festivities going, too! Diddy joined the fun with an IG Live partiy and showed them young folks how to really get down! Vanessa Bryant also shared video of her adorable daughters playing with Easter eggs filled with treats and their reactions were PRICELESS!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!\

Check out the full Quarantine Easter Recap below!

Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com