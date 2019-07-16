Style & Grace: Sarah Jakes Roberts Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Posted July 16, 2019
“My journey hasn’t been easy, but I’m still standing, laughing, forgiving, loving and learning.” We all can learn and live by quotes of Sarah Jakes Roberts.
Life hasn’t always been easy for the author, wife and mother, but through it all she’s learned how to balance everything and focus on God’s path. Over the years Sarah has displayed grace, showed off her stylish looks and we just want to wish her a very happy birthday!
Top of the morning to you, Monday. _ Woke up tired, started dragging, and then it dawned on me that there’s no time to lose steam now. _ So this morning I’m breathing in all of the possibilities that today posses and exhaling all of the doubts and fears that keep me bound. _ My prayer is that everything you do will be from a place of peace and wholeness. Today holds a lesson that will guarantee you ace tomorrow’s test. Pay attention, my friend, this world is your classroom.
21 years old trying to discover the gold that existed within her own soul. Not so that she could feel good within, but rather so she could defy the fear and doubt that ran through her frame like an infectious disease. _ You’re not good enough. No one will ever want you. You’ve gone too far. You’re the black sheep. You’re an embarrassment. _ Too afraid to deal with the pain I plastered a smile on my face and chose to masquerade. Until one day it all fell apart....what felt like another reason to shame became a blessing that I gained. _ With the shattered pieces of my life out of my incapable hands I asked God for the strength to only pick up what He could bless and wipe my tears while I grieved the rest. _ When the tears completed their descent I lifted my head and asked God, “What do I do with what’s left?” I heard His voice as distant as a whisper and all He said was so simple, yet profound: Woman, Evolve. _ And evolve I did...I woke up the next day committed to becoming the best version of scarred, beautiful, broken me that I could be. Now I’m blessed to whisper those two words to women all over the world: _ Woman, Evolve! There’s life after this. #wcw #womanevolve
This time last week I was in St. Louis preparing to speak for @nicolecrank at the I Am Woman Conference in my sparkly @nlthelabel jeans. _ Next weekend we’ll do it again in West Palm Beach. Check out her page for all the deets.
@stylistjbolin kept telling me there was something about how this @Sai.sankoh piece flowed that made it perfect for Sunday’s message. I guess he knows a thing or two. 🙄 _ Thank you @unfilteredbytaye for the 🎨 and @iam_jonathan_ for the waves. ❤️
UNPOPULAR OPINION: It’s easier to love a fraud than it is to love a real one. _ When you love a fraud all they want is for your love to be blind, accepting, and flexible. _ When you love a real one they want to go on a journey through your soul in the parts of you that are still unknown to you. They want to discover the experiences that created the patterns that show up in the way you handle your emotions. A real one doesn’t let you settle for anything less than the best version of yourself. A real one will challenge you to grow by growing themselves. A real one will challenge you to apologize by leading in humility with their own words. A real one will look at your sharp edges and dare to handle them with love even if that means they end up with a scar or two in the process. _ I thought love was this simple, easy, beautiful journey of two people having fun. I was wrong. Love is this epic, hardcore, live action, dramedy, with plot twists and suspense that turn you into the best person you’ve ever been. _ But that’s real love... not that counterfeit joint that leaves you broken and jaded. I tried that before. Turns out I’m more of a real love kinda girl.
I’m so in love with the @shopwomanevolve new arrivals. _ I spend most of my days in leggings, but when it’s time to dress up sometimes you need a few pieces that just make you feel like the queen you are. _ Shop our latest at shopwomanevolve.com
I am learning that I am at my best when I am stripped down to a bare soul. It’s when my prayers are most pure. When we begin to long for experiences that reveal the areas we’ve learned to bury and cover we are granted the opportunity to know ourselves more fully. God often sends us into moments of external instability so that inner security can be achieved. _ In the midst of uncertain times there’s always a moment when you let yourself fall completely apart. You admit that you don’t have it all together and that you’re tired of putting your best foot forward. In that moment you believe you’re venting, but without knowing it your release of those words take the sting out of fear and allow you to finally be real...bare...open...free.. _ Then you realize that what you’ve kept locked within had too much power. It convinced you that losing it all was possible, but the truth refuses to be hidden and will fight until it’s brought to the surface. _ Healing cannot begin until the facade ends and honesty begins. Let this serve as a reminder that you are your most beautiful when your sole is bare and heart is open to change. Take the steps required to lean in to your pain so that you can extract the purpose that can set another soul free. #womanevolve
For the longest I believed that you couldn’t be fly and represent God. It made feel I had to separate that part of my life from my faith. As it became more and more clear that God was polishing a gift He’d placed within me I knew that I wanted to be the kind of preacher that could have caught my attention when I was hurting. _ Fast forward to last night and @stylistjbolin brings a few looks for us to consider but for some reason this suit stood out to me. It just happens to be a design by @crespatrick_dlr who attended our church in LA until relocating. _ It’s just a reminder to me of how we can do dope things for God. There will be moments when you feel like you’re the only one who understands the importance of your creativity being laced with the essence of your faith, but every now and then God will send you a reminder that there are more than a few people answering that great commission. _ What you do with what you receive from the word should inspire you to go into all of the world and bring your God flavor to it. There are industries -legal, fashion, music, nonprofits, corporations, publishing, hospitality, etc - that need what you carry. If you shrink to make them comfortable they may never see that what has kept you going was your connection to divinity. _ Create from the ultimate source and not only will creativity never die, but you will also bring heaven to earth. #mondaymotivation #womanevolve #sarahjakesroberts _ 🎨: @unfilteredbytaye 💇🏽♀️: @iam_jonathan_
It’s not throwback, but I’m excited. This little girl who grew up sitting in the pews going from service to service on the weekends will be preaching THIS Sunday night (7:30) in Dallas @tphdallas, but first before I give the word I get to receive the word. _ Happy Sunday family. 🙌🏾❤️ @tphonela @tphdenver _
