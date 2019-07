Style & Grace: Sarah Jakes Roberts Over The Years [PHOTOS]

“My journey hasn’t been easy, but I’m still standing, laughing, forgiving, loving and learning.” We all can learn and live by quotes of Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Life hasn’t always been easy for the author, wife and mother, but through it all she’s learned how to balance everything and focus on God’s path. Over the years Sarah has displayed grace, showed off her stylish looks and we just want to wish her a very happy birthday!