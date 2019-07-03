She’s Legal Now! 21 Photos Of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

On July 4th in 1998, Malia Obama was born to Barack and Michelle Obama. Join us in wishing the eldest Obama daughter a Happy Birthday and check out photos of her from over the years in the spotlight below…

1. Source:Getty WASHINGTON – JULY 4: (AFP OUT) President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Sasha (R) and Malia listen to the Marine Corps Marching Band perform at a gathering of military families at the White House on July 4, 2009 in Washington, DC. President Obama is leaving tomorrow on a trip to Russia, Italy, and Ghana. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) horizontal,family,usa,performance,daughter,politics,government,barack obama,us president,international landmark,washington dc,president,michelle obama,listening,military,sasha obama,white house – washington dc,malia obama,us first lady

2. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 23: U.S. President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha arrive at the White House August 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The first family was returning from vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) vertical,people,full length,family,usa,arrival,vacations,females,daughter,two people,politics,barack obama,us president,washington dc,white house – washington dc,martha’s vineyard,malia obama,2015

3. Source:Getty Malia Obama walks her new six-month old Portuguese water dog Bo alongside US President Barack Obama, Sasha Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2009. AFP PHOTO / Saul Loeb / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,family,usa,adult,smiling,water,females,women,daughter,child,girls,new,politics,government,barack obama,us president,international landmark,washington dc,wife,walking,president,michelle obama,sasha obama,white house – washington dc,malia obama,dog,pets,south lawn,bo – obama family dog,politics and government,portuguese culture

4. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 4: President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia Obama at the Fourth of July White House party on July 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Maila Obama celebrated her 18th birthday during the party, which featured guests including singers Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,females,daughter,politics,barack obama,us president,washington dc,janelle monae,embracing,president,party,four,malia obama,politics and government,kendrick lamar,july white house

5. Source:WENN U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama boards a private plane in Venice with her daughters to fly back to the United States

6. Source:Getty Sasha (R) and Malia Obama, daughters of the US president, visit the Berlin Wall Memorial in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2013. Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa +++(c) dpa – Bildfunk+++ | usage worldwide (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,females,daughter,politics,germany,berlin,visit,president,sasha obama,malia obama,politics and government

7. Source:Getty Malia Obama (L) and Sasha Obama (R), US President Barack Obama’s daughters, arrive for an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015. US President Barack Obama rallied a new generation of Americans to the spirit of the civil rights struggle, warning their march for freedom ‘is not yet finished.’ In a forceful speech in Selma, Alabama on the 50th anniversary of the brutal repression of a peaceful protest, America’s first black president denounced new attempts to restrict voting rights. AFP PHOTO/ SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,arrival,females,daughter,politics,government,barack obama,us president,event,gulf coast states,sasha obama,marking,march,malia obama,memorial event,alabama,montgomery – alabama,50th anniversary,2015,selma – alabama,edmund pettus bridge,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965

8. Source:Getty cropped getty image barack and malia obama walking together

9. Source:Getty Malia Obama, First Daughters, First Family, Barack Obama barack obama,malia obama,first family,first daughters

10. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) Malia Obama leaves the State Dining room of the White House , January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,headshot,two people,politics,government,washington dc,white house – washington dc,leaving,malia obama,politics and government

11. Source:Getty Malia Obama, daughter of US President serves food during a lunch at the United States and Nato military base in Vicenza on June 19, 2015 . AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,females,daughter,italy,politics,us president,food,lunch,military,military base,malia obama,serving,diplomacy,nato,2015,vicenza

12. Source:Getty EL SEGUNDO, CA – APRIL 8: President Obama with his daughter Malia disembark from Marine One to board Air Force One at LAX April 8, 2016 in El Segundo,California. Obama is returning from a breakfast fundraiser at Tobey Maguire’s home. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,california,females,daughter,politics,barack obama,us president,airport,human interest,board,malia obama,lax airport,politics and government,el segundo,air force one,marine one,disembarking,el segundo,california

13. Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 30: Malia Ann Obama seen out in Manhattan on March 30, 2017 in New York, NY. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images) photography,people,full length,pattern,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,red,purse,brown,candid,shoe,large,celebrity sightings,long hair,blond hair,cold temperature,trainee,sports shoe,winter,manhattan – new york city,setting,medical student,hood – clothing,malia obama,shoulder bag,bleached hair,sock,fur,maroon,fur trim,bodyguard,white shoe,brown purse,red coat,white color,coat – garment,square – composition

14. Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Malia Obama is seen on May 06, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,two people,candid,celebrity sightings,malia obama

15. Source:Getty Sasha (L) and Malia (R), daughters of former US president Barack Obama, visit Tirtha Empul temple at Tampaksiring Village in Gianyar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on June 27, 2017. Barack Obama kicked off a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take in Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said on June 24. / AFP PHOTO / SONNY TUMBELAKA (Photo credit should read SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,horizontal,females,daughter,politics,barack obama,us president,human interest,visit,former,sasha obama,malia obama,tourist resort,indonesia,politics and government,bali,gianyar

16. Malia Obama leaving work Source:WENN Malia Obama leaving work paparazzi

17. Source:Getty US President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama walk during a visit to the Honolulu Zoo January 2, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Obama and the First Family are in Hawaii for vacation. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,females,daughter,politics,government,barack obama,us president,walking,visit,malia obama,pacific islands,hawaii islands,politics and government,honolulu,honolulu zoo

18. Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 24: Malia Obama seen out in Manhattan on February 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,two people,candid,celebrity sightings,manhattan – new york city,setting,malia obama

19. Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 05: Malia Obama is seen on April 05, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,blue,relaxation,black hair,casual clothing,incidental people,candid,shoe,celebrity sightings,long hair,skinny jeans,skinny pants,sports shoe,converse,converse sports shoe,jacket,malia obama,wavy hair,lace-up,denim,highlights,backpack,denim jacket,black shoe,double denim,cuff,blue jacket,fully unbuttoned,black color

20. Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rory Farquharson,Malia Obama are seen on January 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,two people,three quarter length,candid,celebrity sightings,malia obama