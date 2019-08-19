TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During Trip ‘Home’ To Ghana [PHOTOS]

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey got very emotional during a recently visit to Ghana for the 400th anniversary of when the first Black enslaved people were taken from the West African country to Jamestown, Virginia.

This trip to the Motherland brought the couple to tears.

“We had an extremely emotional day. Visited Elmina Castle and Cape Coast Castle in Ghana today. #theyearofreturn2019,” Marjorie wrote on social media their transformative vacation.

In a separate video, the comedian posted a video of him and Marjorie in tears as they were given a tour of the historical site, TMZ reports. They were also provided with a brief history lesson of the slave trading post, which sadly included whips, chains and torture devices.

In the video, Steve himself tried on the chains on as an attempt to walk in the shoes of our enslaved ancestors.

“This was real pain I felt going back to Ghana’s slave castles…I could feel my ancestors on me… Powerful beyond words that I can explain,” the Family Feud host wrote, describing standing in the “Door of No Return.”

While this particular trip stirred up some very dark emotions, Steve still encouraged others to come back “home.”

“I encourage as many of you as possible to go HOME for your ancestors. Their strength is in each of us and we must honor their ultimate sacrifice in all that we do. #TheYearofTheReturn : @madebycourtney”

The Harveys’ journey to Ghana has been part of a year-long push for people of the African diaspora to come to visit the West African country.

See more of the Harveys’ emotional vacation pics and videos below:

