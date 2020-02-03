Check out photos from this year’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and featuring DeAndre Hopkins, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson and more!
1. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
2. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
3. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
4. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
5. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
6. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
7. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
8. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
9. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
10. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
11. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
12. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
13. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
14. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
15. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
17. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
18. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
19. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
20. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
21. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
22. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
24. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
25. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
27. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
28. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
29. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
30. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
31. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
32. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
33. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
34. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
36. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration
37. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 PhotosSource:Getty Images for BET
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Photos super bowl gospel celebration