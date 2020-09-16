If there’s one thing we know about Black culture it’s that we’ll proudly celebrate our Blackness on any day and any time and Tuesday’s World Afro Day was another opportunity for us let our natural selves shine.

World Afro Day began in 2017 and was started as a global day of change, celebration and education of the iconic afro hairstyle that helped give color to the Civil Rights Movement and has been a symbol of racial pride ever sense.

The annual celebration helps reinforce the idea that African-American textured hair is beautiful and should be revered just as any other hair style in our modern culture. As we continue to fight for racial equality and end hair discrimination, World Afro Day serves as an important reminder of the unfair ridicule, microaggressions and overt racism that Black people experience because of their hair–whether in the workplace or in everyday life.

To celebrate the 4th annual World Afro Day, many celebrities showed off their natural, kinky and blowed out locs on social media to draw attention and reverence for the day. Among those celebs was our good sisters Kerry Washington, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Marie Jones, Tocarra Jones and Amanda Seales, all who are no strangers to proudly showing off their natural sides.

Check out these beauties rocking their natural ‘fros in their Instagram posts below!

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com