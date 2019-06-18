The Walls Group Takes Us Even Higher At Fit Family Fun Day [PHOTOS]

When the rain came down, The Walls Group kept us lifted.

You know how they have the early service and then they had noon service at church? Well, that good kind of church wasn’t over after Brian Courtney Wilson touched the Fit Family Fun stage. The Walls Group made their presence felt, jamming out with a full band and keeping everyone entertained and filled with the spirit.

Catch photos of The Walls Group doing what they do best on the Bud Light performance stage at Fit Family Fun Day!

