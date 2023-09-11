The Power Of Positive Self-Talk| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of Positive Self-Talk”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

It’s a time of change and challenge. I want to give you tips to come back, to change your life. You must change your communication and make it a point to have positive self talk, sweet talk yourself and speak positively about your life. Sticks and stones will break your bones and words can break your spirit.

Even your words to yourself. So watch what you allow yourself to say to you about yourself. Studies show that 80% of self talk is negative. If God made you, then you are awesome, period. I am grateful for each of you and I think you are incredible and can do incredible things with your life. Now, just stop believing the same for yourself.

Remember, if God made you, then you’re marvelously and wonderfully made, so act like it. Start right now.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.