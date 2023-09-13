Take Responsibility For Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Take Responsibility For Your Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

One of the keys to turning a setback into a comeback is to take responsibility. I love the quote. You may not be responsible for getting knocked down, but you are responsible for getting back up. That’s right. And these tough times we have been knocked down, knocked around and knocked over.

We cannot control those things that happen to us. We can’t control what happened around it, but we can control how we respond, what we do about it, what is it going to take to do it is to take responsibility. I like to say that responsibility means to respond with your best ability to do what we can to address our situation so it can get better. It really is up to us, you know, though saying if it is to be, it is up to me. So today whatever you are facing, respond with your best ability. And remember, you were born to win. So today go forth and win.

