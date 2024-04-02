Renowned gospel artist Ricky Dillard recently joined Sheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss his latest single, “Hold On,” from his album “Choirmaster 2.” The song carries a powerful message of faith and perseverance, urging listeners to remain steadfast during challenging times.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the interview, Dillard shared his inspiration behind the song, highlighting the need to encourage people amidst current societal challenges. He specifically mentioned attacks on democracy, women’s healthcare, and voting rights, emphasizing the importance of faith in navigating through these difficult periods. Dillard’s music aims to uplift spirits and provide solace to those facing adversity.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ricky Dillard’s ‘Hold On’: A Message of Faith and Perseverance

AI Strategies for Financial Empowerment with Dave Anderson

Pastor and International Artist Keri Fraser’s ‘You Are Holy’ [LISTEN]

One of the key themes Dillard touched upon was the role of choirs in spreading the word of God and maintaining the rich tradition of gospel music. He expressed his desire to keep choirs active in churches, stating that they play a crucial role in igniting the atmosphere for the presence of God and the preaching of His word. Dillard urged singers to embrace their calling and contribute to building the kingdom through music.

Related Article: Dr. Ricky Dillard Says ‘Bring Back The Choir’

Listeners were encouraged to connect with Ricky Dillard on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, where he shares updates about his music and ministry. Additionally, they were encouraged to download his latest project, “Choirmaster 2,” featuring the uplifting single “Hold On.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM