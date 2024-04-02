Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Ricky Dillard’s ‘Hold On’: A Message of Faith and Perseverance

| 04.02.24
Dismiss
Ricky Dillard

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Renowned gospel artist Ricky Dillard recently joined Sheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss his latest single, “Hold On,” from his album “Choirmaster 2.” The song carries a powerful message of faith and perseverance, urging listeners to remain steadfast during challenging times.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the interview, Dillard shared his inspiration behind the song, highlighting the need to encourage people amidst current societal challenges. He specifically mentioned attacks on democracy, women’s healthcare, and voting rights, emphasizing the importance of faith in navigating through these difficult periods. Dillard’s music aims to uplift spirits and provide solace to those facing adversity.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

One of the key themes Dillard touched upon was the role of choirs in spreading the word of God and maintaining the rich tradition of gospel music. He expressed his desire to keep choirs active in churches, stating that they play a crucial role in igniting the atmosphere for the presence of God and the preaching of His word. Dillard urged singers to embrace their calling and contribute to building the kingdom through music.

Related Article: Dr. Ricky Dillard Says ‘Bring Back The Choir’

Listeners were encouraged to connect with Ricky Dillard on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, where he shares updates about his music and ministry. Additionally, they were encouraged to download his latest project, “Choirmaster 2,” featuring the uplifting single “Hold On.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

RELATED TAGS

Hold on ricky dillard

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago

Ricky Dillard
Entertainment

Ricky Dillard’s ‘Hold On’: A Message of Faith and Perseverance

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Keri Fraser on GUMEC
Entertainment

Pastor and International Artist Keri Fraser’s ‘You Are Holy’ [LISTEN]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Justice For Crystal Mason! Black Woman’s Conviction Overturned After Wrongful Prison Sentence For Voting

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close