Paula White Claims She Helped Nelson Mandela Abolish Apartheid in South Africa, The Foundation Has No Record of That

According to The Christian Post, Former President Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, televangelist Paula White-Cain, recently claimed she helped Nelson Mandela abolish apartheid in South Africa. But his foundation says they have no record of her work with the iconic leader who died in December 2013.

White-Cain, who serves as senior pastor of the City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida, made the claim during a presentation at the Universal Peace Federation’s Peace Summit.

The televangelist, who describes herself as coming from a wealthy and well-educated family whose fortunes were disrupted by tragedy and trauma, said she began doing work with Mandela — who served as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 — after she encountered faith in 1984 and began doing advocacy work helping homeless people.

“That advocacy started, and I would go to South Africa soon after that and build the first AIDS home in Pretoria, South Africa, and begin to work with Nelson Mandela to abolish apartheid,” White-Cain said.

“Little did I know that God would take me [to] over 100 nations, multitudes all over the place to bring forth true transformation, ultimately bringing my path with mother Moon and being a part of this great organization.”Mother Moon is Hak Ja Han Moon, who co-founded the controversial Unification Church with her late husband, Sun Myung Moon. The new age religious movement, which is not orthodox and is viewed by many as a cult, states that it’s “dedicated to the goal of restoring the kingdom of Heaven on earth” and is now known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Universal Peace Federation. When asked if she could provide further details about her advocacy work with Mandela to end apartheid in South Africa, White-Cain’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Christian Post. The Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, which maintains an “archive of the life and time, works and writings of its founder, the late Mr. Nelson Mandela,” told CP they could not find any specific record of White-Cain’s work with Mandela.

