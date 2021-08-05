5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital.

What does giving it to God mean?

Most might think it means giving up your dreams, aspirations and comfort, but that’s not it. Giving it to God means letting go of ego and opening up your spirit to be led by God and trusting where His path leads.

Worrying doesn’t solve anything. The only thing it does is gives you disillusioned control that hurts you more than it helps.

Surrender.

Sometimes the path of surrendering turns painful. Other times it gets lonely. On the flip-side, it’s peaceful for some who’ve already mastered the act. The benefit? Some detours lead to unexpected blessings in the end. When you let go and let God lead, you leaves room for Him to move exceedingly abundantly in your life.

God has a plan and His plan always has a greater purpose. Do you trust it? If the answer is yes, let go…

Here are 5 Bible verses to help guide you to let go and let God:

1. Proverbs 16:9 – In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.

2. Isaiah 26:3 – You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.

3. Romans 8:28 – And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who[a] have been called according to his purpose.

4. Ephesians 3:20 – Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.

5. Philippians 3:13-14 – Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, 14 I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.

Psalm 46:10 tells us, “Be still, and know that I am God.” God knows what He’s doing, family!

