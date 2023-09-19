National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 12:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 19, 2023

Originally published Sept. 22, 2020

Tuesday marks National Voting Registration Day, which falls a little more than one year away from 2024 Election Day. But in order to participate in the democratic process and cast a ballot in what is expected to be one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent history, you have to first register to vote.

That’s where we can help.

Aside from registering to vote, there are a number of ways people are encouraged to take part in their civil duties on Election Day. But first things first. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there are several resources in place to assist you with that. NewsOne’s The Black Ballot published a brief guide with steps to take in order to register to vote. You can find that information by clicking here. And with the controversy over mailing absentee ballots in recent years seemingly not going anywhere, it’s important to pay attention to the voter registration deadlines associated with your state so you don’t miss the opportunity to register and find yourself on the outside looking in on Election Day.

Once you’re all registered, you’re not technically done. Considering all of the reports of voter suppression and having seen so many names get purged from voter rolls, it’s also pertinent to confirm your registration — frequently. You can do that by contacting your local board of elections or checking its website. The last thing you want to do is think you’re registered and then either not get sent your absentee ballot or arrive at your polling place and be turned away because a worker cannot locate your name.

There is also some confusion over whether formerly incarcerated individuals can vote. It’s on a case-by-case basis, but those falling into that category should figure out if they’re eligible to vote. Click here to find out more.

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama last week kicked off a campaign of events centered on getting registered to vote with her When We All Vote organization. The initiative includes a number of notable individuals, including NBA star Chris Paul.

There are also other National Voting Registration Day events taking place across the country if you’re unable to join Michelle Obama and her friend. The National Voting Registration Day website has an interactive tool for users to find events near them to participate in. You can find them by clicking here.

Aside from registering to vote, there are some other important aspects of National Voting Registration Day to be aware of. In order to be truly ready to vote, the National Voting Registration Day website has also provided some other necessary resources such as knowing your state’s healthiest options for voting as the coronavirus pandemic winds down. Staying healthy and taking steps to protect yourself as well as others are paramount, especially for those intending to vote in person.

The National Voting Registration Day website also invites users to learn more about who will be on their state’s ballots, from the local city and state elections to the national contests, as well.

Are you planning to vote via mail? Find out your state’s deadlines not just for requesting one but also for when to mail it by clicking here.

Interested in becoming a poll worker? People from all backgrounds are being asked to volunteer in that capacity. Learn more about becoming a poll worker by clicking here.

After you’ve done all that, there is just one last thing to do: Vote!

