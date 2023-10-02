Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

I want to share with you some ideas to help you grow your future, your finances, your faith, and your family and to help you win more.
One of those ideas is from my TED talk. You know, many people around the world get their motivation from a great organization that helps people to grow called TED. And I have a couple of TED talks, one for business and one for marriage. In my business Ted talk, I have a message entitled “How to turn your setbacks into comebacks with an attitude of excellence.”
One of those points that I share in the message is the importance of customer service and how important it is for you to grow yourself because your business success is built on a willingness to serve others and you can only do what you have the capacity to do.
So, you must continue to grow yourself. In my “Attitude of Excellence” book. I share that great people give great service while good people give good service. Mediocre people only have the capacity to give mediocre service, and negative people will kill an organization and it will kill your future. So you gotta grow yourself.
