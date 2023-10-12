Escape Old Habits and Embrace Change | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Escape Old Habits and Embrace Change”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing ideas about how to grow through the changes of life, not just go through the changes, but grow through those things that happen to you in your life. And these ideas taken from my Ted talk, how to turn your setbacks into comebacks with an attitude of excellence. One of those are the facts that we are creatures of habit?

We tend to do what we’ve always done because that’s the way we’ve done it. If you go to a restaurant for the second time, most people get the exact same meal that they got the first time. If you go to a gym, you typically go to the same locker you used before and if you go to church most people will go to the same area they went last week and they sit there and don’t you dare sit in their seat.

Well, we’re creatures of habit, but if you want to change you’ve got to get past doing things the way you’ve done them, because if you keep doing what you’ve been doing, you’re gonna keep getting what you’ve been getting. If you want better, you gotta do better. You gotta be better. And you gotta change. Wait, try it works.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.