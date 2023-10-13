All Progress Is The Result of Change | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “All Progress Is The Result of Change”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

If you want to do more in the future than you’ve done in the past, you’ve gotta change. If you wanna be more, you gotta change. And So what we gotta do is keep changing. My momma used to say to me, if you keep doing what you’ve been doing, you’re gonna keep getting what you’ve been getting. And as I got enough spankings I figured it out.

I needed to change, but I didn’t want to change, but I learned as I grew older and mature that change is good when your attitude is great. It’s a process and you’ve got to see that change is not a bad thing. It’s not an enemy, it’s an ally because all progress, not some progress or a little bit of progress, all progress, all progress come from change. If we keep doing what we’ve been doing, we’re gonna keep getting what we’ve been getting.

So you gotta change and now is a good day to start.

