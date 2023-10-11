Kirk Franklin Release New Album FATHER’S DAY

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

New York, NY (October 8, 2023) – Chart-topping artist, songwriter, and producer Kirk Franklin has delivered a bold new album with his latest release Father’s Day (Fo Yo Soul/RCA). Out now, the 19-time GRAMMY®-winning icon is blazing new trails on his deeply personal 13th album, reflecting on questions through challenging situations, and facing the unknowns, the trials, the joys and renewal that life can bring.

Grappling with startling discoveries in his family history earlier this year, Kirk Franklin peels back new layers sonically on this dynamic 10-track project, which features the #1 Gospel hit “All Things,” “Try Love,” the poignant ballad “Needs,” the buoyant “Welcome Home,” “Somebody’s Son,” along with guest performances from Le’Andria Johnson, Chandler Moore, Tori Kelly, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, and Maranda Curtis. He recently shared more of this life-changing story that has fueled this album in the moving documentary “Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story” on his YouTube channel, which has garnered over 2.6 million views and counting. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49SCqvyZM7Q

Finding strength forward in faith, Franklin has written and produced Father’s Day, bringing hope and encouraging growth building up one’s personal relationship with God. Father’s Day marks Franklin’s first new solo album since the 2019 release of his GRAMMY-winning solo album LONG LIVE LOVE. Franklin says about Father’s Day and connecting with God’s love: “I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant.”

Catch Kirk Franklin now on the road again in a new nationwide tour. The Reunion Tour has kicked off with Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, and Tye Tribbett hitting over 30 cities through November. For tour dates, visit: https://tourlink.to/reuniontour.

Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day Album Out Now (Fo Yo Soul/RCA): https://KirkFranklin.lnk.to/FathersDayPR

Check out Kirk Franklin’s videos for these three singles:

“Needs”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXJ4kBoG7W8

“Try Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITAhCE9O_lA

“All Things”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qnqm3MHVZM

ABOUT KIRK FRANKLIN:

Kirk Franklin is a 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer. After more than 30 years of countless hits and success at bridging Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop music together, Franklin continuously creates a sonic compass for everyday culture and curates a moment whenever and however he can to keep the message of the Gospel moving forward. With epic collaborations with artists including Mariah Carey, Khalid, Lil’ Baby, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Michael Jackson and Wyclef Jean, Franklin’s impact doesn’t just stop at the charts. He works to promote the growth and development of young artists by hosting a summer camp for aspiring artists and musicians called Camp Lotus. And he supports non-profit organizations including, Compassion International and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While Franklin is committed to helping the community, he is also passionate about making sure that Gospel music continues to reach new heights and larger audiences. In March 2023, Franklin made history by spending 100 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters chart and becoming the first artist to reach the 100-week milestone on any Billboard songwriters chart. In addition to music, Franklin has his own channel, Kirk Franklin’s Praise, on SiriusXM and has executive produced several film and television projects including Kingdom Business on BET and Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas and Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas on Lifetime.

Kirk Franklin Release New Album FATHER’S DAY was originally published on praiserichmond.com