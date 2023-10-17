Winning with Affirmations | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Winning with Affirmations”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you tips to come back. I shared the four questions to help you achieve greater results. What do you want? What are you doing to get what you want? What more could you do to get what you want? And what must you stop doing in order to get what you want? Now you need to add affirmations to your daily routine.

Being scripture speaks to the impact of your words. Say to this mountain be removed and cast in the sea, and it shall be done. So you need to speak good into your life and only good speak blessings and never curses. Speak positive and in your life on a daily basis. Speak that you are blessed and grateful, healthy, wealthy and wise. Speak blessing to your family, your financing, your future. And you will be amazed how your future will bloom and blossom with good things. You can when you seek it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.