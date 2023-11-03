Take Out the Trash | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

You know I love when God allows a message to come to me and then allow me to hear it. Someone, somewhere else and confirms it through other people and other things. And I know this may sound weird, but I just keep getting this message about trash and old things and the stench that comes with it and how I don’t want it. I threw it away. So why is it still present why am I still being being a being bothered by it? Why won’t I let it go? Why won’t I release it if I know it doesn’t serve me well? I remember being out of town and coming back and you know, and I was like, oh, I know the kids are at Mama Campbells. I know Warren’s working on this. So the house has been empty. So I’m expecting to come home, you know, to my nice chilled out quiet house and I opened the door and I smelled the stench. Stench because the trash wasn’t taken out. So of course, you know, everybody’s gone.

So I do what I need to do and take the trash out and open the windows and air the house out and do what I need to do to get rid of the stench. But guess what, y’all. Sometimes spiritually, we have to do the exact same thing. There is a stench of something that doesn’t serve you, and it’s still around, and it still bothers you and it still gets in your head and and you still struggle with it. I want you to do what you need to do to get rid of it, to speak faith, to speak life, to speak the word of God, to open the window and literally kick the devil out and say I’m sick of the stench of the sin. I’m sick of the stench of the brokenness.

I’m not repeating it. I’m not dealing with it. I don’t even want to smell it no more. I’m throwing it away. It does not serve me well. It does not fit in my new way in my new way of thinking, and my new walk of deliverance and my new Walk of freedom. So I’m throwing it away cause it’s trash. I don’t need it no more. Don’t serve me no more. So I don’t want to smell it. Don’t want to see it? Don’t want to experience it? Throw it away.

What do you need to throw away? What train of thinking is stinking up your future? What do you need to let go of? I don’t know what it is today, but whatever it is, let it go and walk into this new fresh season that God has for you. Release it. It’s over. You can’t go back. You can’t replay it. We’re not starting over again with that.

It’s done. It’s finished. Walk into the newness, walk into the next walk into the now, walk into the season that God has for you. Take out the trash. All right.