You Didn’t Ask Your Father | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Going to evangelistic Church of God in Christ, and I remember shootings and prayer meetings and you know, you know, many of you know shutting is when you stay at church all night and you pray and you know sometimes there’s different people who get up and exhort and encourage the people. But for the most of the evening you are on your knees praying. I remember being with one of my good girlfriends.

Her name is Yvette went on to be with the Lord, but she would always pray for strength to endure and I remember I was in my teenage years. I was always wondering why she was always praying for that shirt to endure. What, like you wanted to battle you going to war like why you asked for that. And so I didn’t understand it then. But Ohh Jesus, you keep living and you understand praying for strength to endure.

We understand that endurance endurance implies that you are gaining strength and there are some things that we will have to endure and God will give us strength to go through it, to handle it, to walk through it, to not give up strength, to stand strength, to hold on. Strength to pray. Sometimes for others. Strength to just keep going and I praise God that even though I didn’t understand it now I have had strength to endure many times in my life. In many seasons of my life, whether it is dealing with the loss of a loved one or transition, or, you know, I’m a first lady now having to process certain things and processing people and difficult conversations. But Jesus literally gives me strength.