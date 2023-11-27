Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude “
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
As we continue to celebrate our gratitude, which will continue to positively impact your attitude and your altitude, we must know that winners think differently. Winners realize that it is not a matter of being happy that creates gratitude, but rather the opposite. It is the process of deciding to be grateful that ultimately leads to happiness. Losers focus on things that can make them happy for the short run and think it leads to long term gratitude, but in reality it is because they have gratitude that leads to long term happiness and research studies people who start their day counting their blessings are those who have greater success, even on tough days.
When you find something to be grateful for, then you will see that that has an impact on your attitude and your happiness. Try it, it works. And when you do, you will feel much better.
- Start With The Heart To Win More! | Dr. Willie Jolley
- How To Develop The Heart of A Leader | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Follow The Leader Within | Dr. Willie Jolley
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
Erica Campbell Joins 'Tamron Hall' To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations