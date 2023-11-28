20 Ideas To Change Your Life | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “20 Ideas To Change Your Life “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to talk to all the people who have more months than they have money. If you’re one of those folks, listen up. I want you to take out a pad and pen and write 20 ideas that that you can implement to change that situation to get you more money coming in. The first five will probably be pretty easy, but then they get progressively more difficult, yet I want to encourage you to not stop until you write all twenty.

Once you write them, I want you to prioritize which one would be first, then second and so forth until you get to 20 and then start working on #1. And when you accomplish it move on to #2 and all the way to 20 you will be amazed what happens in your life.

Try it. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.