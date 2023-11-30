Be a Victor, Not A Victim | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Be a Victor, Not A Victim”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to give you some tips to help you overcome the challenges that you and I and everyone will face in life and every life there will be some crisis times. Everybody’s gonna have some setbacks. But you must make a critical decision on whether you would just react to this crisis or respond to react is when you are a victim. But responders when you are.

Hey, victor. See, you must realize that you cannot control what happened to you. You cannot control what happens around you, but you’ve got complete control over what happens in you. And to tell you, I want you to choose that you will thrive to be better on the other side of this crisis than you were at the beginning. You will look for lessons to help you in the future. One thing for sure, if you live long enough, you will see more crisis situation.

So learn to not just go through this, but grow through it and use this crisis as a classroom where you can learn from it. You’ll be better on the other side.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.