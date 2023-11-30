The DMV Salutes Richard Smallwood For His 75th Birthday! (LIVE STREAM)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The DMV came together to celebrate “The Maestro”, Richard Smallwood tonight for his 75th Birthday Celebration. The celebration took place at The 1st Baptist Church of Highland Park where Dr. Henry Davis III is the host Pastor. Hosted by Pastor Jerome Bell and Jackie Gales Web. Featured artist include Phillip Carter & SOV, Chester Burke Jr. & Co., Howard Gospel Choir, Michael White & True Praise, Mike McCoy & Voices United, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, Robert E. Person, Roderick Giles & Grace, Ronnette Rollins, Sean Tillery & Changed and The Vintage Gospel Singers of Washington, DC.

Check out the live stream:

