The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6) – The Gift of Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6) – The Gift of Happiness”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Tis the season to be, you know, Charlie, as we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the 6th Day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of happy.
This English poet and writer Joseph Addison wrote the grand essentials of happiness in this life are something purposeful to do someone to love and something good to hope for, Abraham Lincoln said. Folks will be just about as happy as they choose to be, so choose to be happy. It is your choice. I encourage you to choose to be happy this Christmas.
And then share it. I say that you can create true happiness by being grateful. See to speak about gratitude is wonderful, and to enact it is noble. But to limit it to touch heaven this Christmas, I encourage you to share the gift of gratitude. Have real gratitude. It will lead to happiness and then you can share it with everybody you know.
- Start With The Heart To Win More! | Dr. Willie Jolley
- How To Develop The Heart of A Leader | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Follow The Leader Within | Dr. Willie Jolley
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Nationwide’s Announces Jingle Challenge Thanks To Erica Campbell’s Daughter Zaya’s Viral Rendition
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Pastor Marvin Winans’ Long-Stalled Megachurch Construction Could Be Mostly Finished in 2025