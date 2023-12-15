Train Up a Child | Faith Walking

Listen y’all, the scripture says train up a child and the way he should go. And when he is old he will not depart. So my son came up and you know he showed me this scripture. And so a little back story, you know kids I would say oh God you know the song on my Mama, on my hood stuff, right? And my son showed me the scripture where you should not swear by any name. Right?

And so he said, mom, I think the time I hear somebody sing that song or, you know, put something on their Mama or their hood. Or he’s like, I think I’ll show them the scripture. I said. That’s good, son right. And so you’re always hoping that they’re listening to the lessons, and you’re always hoping. Hoping that they’re getting it and now listen. Somebody gonna talk to him crazy. I’m sure when they show him that scripture, but he wants to use the word of God as a tool to help other kids, and I just think that is so great. I’m so proud as a mom that you know well, sometimes you think they sitting in church and they not listening, but they are. You think when you’re praying at home they’re not paying attention, but they are so keep praying over your kids. Keep teaching your kids. It says training to train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart. Sometimes the part that’s left out is when they are young they may act a fool.

When they are young, they may go the wrong way. It says when they are old they will not depart. So the fact that he’s 13 and he found this scripture and he was like man, I don’t think I’m sing that song anymore, I don’t think. Do it, I’m not gonna put nothing on you or on dad or on friends or or nothing I said. OK, son. Well, that’s good. Let your yay be yay and your nay be. Nay, I was so proud. Listen, my message today teach your kids how to walk in faith.

