New Year’s Message | Pastor Warryn Campbell

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
This next guest is kind of special to me guys a special word from Pastor Warren Campbell. Go ahead, babe….
Good morning, good people. Hey, this is Warren Campbell from the California Worship Center. Get Up mornings with my lovely, wonderful wife, Erica Campbell. Thank y’all for having me today and I just want to share a little hope with you all today. Is that alright?
This past year that we’ve just gone through moving into this next year, I look back and I realize that a lot of us not the entire year, but a lot of this year he’s going through some storms. And as a matter of fact, this year kind of felt like a storm of the year, inordinate amount of deaths and a lot of hurtin and pain. A lot of people getting sick and justice, the ugly demonic stronghold of racism in our country. All those things are storms, but I think about this. I think about the fact that yeah, the entire country, we all feel that we are in the same storm and the same body of water. But because we believe in Jesus Christ, we are not in the same boat.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman
- Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath Running In Different District For 3rd Straight Time After Redrawn Voting Map Upheld
- Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks Give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
Dr. Eddie Long, Jr Talks New Book 'Son of a Bishop'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
7 Must-Watch Black Holiday Films This Season
-
Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take WIth You In The New Year