New Year’s Message | Pastor Warryn Campbell

Listen, I don’t know about you, but I got Jesus on my boat. Y’all. Remember when Jesus was in the storm and the winds were kicking up and the waves were crashing and Jesus decided to stand up in the middle of that boat in the middle of that storm. And he does something different he speaks, he speaks. He’s Jesus. The God man. He could have done anything he wanted to do. He could have nodded his head. He could have waved his hand. No, but he decided to open up his mouth and speak. And when he spoke, he did not look at the storm and call it a storm, but rather he called the storm. What he wanted it to be, he was literally the picture of Romans 4 and 17. When the Bible says he calleth those things which are not as though they were. The storm is a storm, but Jesus looks at the storm and calls it. What he wanted to be. He calls it peace. He looks at that storm and says peace be still. And if the Bible is accurate when it says that power of life and death are in the tongue.

I do believe that we should be able to speak some different stuff. Let’s speak more in 24. Look at the storm of your life and say peace. Look at the storm of your marriage and say peace. Look at the storm of your health and say, listen, I know I’ve been having some health challenges, but I’m going to speak healing now in Jesus name. I need you to say something different. Speak different. Speak confident. Like you know God is a healer. Speak like you know God is a miracle worker.

24, let’s let’s get one of those old 1980s cliches and say listen in 24 we gonna speak more and go big too. Let’s do some big things. Let’s talk big. Let’s confess. Big talk. yo, talk 24. I’m about to talk more. Why? Cause in 24, I’m gonna be more. I’m gonna do more. And God is gonna give me more in Jesus name. Listen, I’m Pastor Warren Campbell from the California Worship Center in Los Angeles, CA. It’s been my pleasure to hang with you listen. It’s something where you can be blessed by the listen that you love and I love this man, and I respect what God is doing in his life.