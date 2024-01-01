How To Think Big This Year | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Think Big This Year”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Hey, it’s another great day, happy New Year. This is Doctor Willie Kelly, and I want to say to everybody happy, Happy New Year. It’s time to win this year. I want you to go out this year with a new excitement, a new expectation about the New Year. See many people on New Year’s Eve singing the song. Should old acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind. Should old acquaintance be forgotten? Days of old Lang syne. Old Lang syne, my friend. Ohh Lang syne. We’ll taste the cup of kindness yet in days of Old Lang syne.

Well, if you sing that song, I encourage you now to live it. Pass a couple of time to share with others and get good to others and have a high expectation that what you give is what you get this year. Make a commitment to give and help others and you will in return, you’ll actually help yourself and stating statically that you will make this a great year and keep saying it over and over again. Because your words and your expectations have impact on your manifestations, happy New Year.

