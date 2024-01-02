Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Secure Your Future with Clear Goals”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
I want to say Happy New Year now that we’re in this new year, I wanna ask you, what are you planning to achieve this year? This is a great time to plan and prepare to make this an incredible year. Unfortunately, most people do not plan, rather they do what they did last year, they watched the new year come in. They made some resolutions, sang songs like Auld Lang Syne. Yet the wise people are doing what the Bible recommends writing the vision, making a plan so you can read it and effectively run a winning race. They set clear go.
I want you to live in the present but dream and work for the future. Use goals to bridge that reality every year. I encourage people to set goals and every year I get some who do and who continue to grow their wealth and success. I want to help you as well. Go to wjspeaks.com/goals wjspeaks.com/goals and take my goal setting goal achieving class and you will be ready to make this an incredible year.
- Kujichagulia: The Power of Self-Determination | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10) – The Gift of Encouragement | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Start With The Heart To Win More! | Dr. Willie Jolley
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks Give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
Dr. Eddie Long, Jr Talks New Book 'Son of a Bishop'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
7 Must-Watch Black Holiday Films This Season
-
Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take WIth You In The New Year