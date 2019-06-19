Deitrick Haddon Professes That This Is The Season Of God Opening Doors

Deitrick Haddon is always writing and producing songs that are about things on his heart. His new song “Open Door Season” is all about the space he’s currently in.

Haddon said, “I’m in that season where God is opening super natural doors.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He also believes that God is moving through so many of us as we confess things that are on our heart.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Haddon might be a busy man as a pastor, husband, father and singer, but he recently just added another project to his resume. He will be starring in the TV One movie “Sins of the Father.”

SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO]

At first he was hesitant to take on the role, but after reading the script that was written by his friend he knew he had to do it.

Listen to the full interview up top to hear more about his new music, movie and more!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: