Broke But Booked — 10 Cheap Places To Travel For The Ultimate Summer 2026 Girls Trip That Feel Expensive (But Aren’t)

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Source: DisobeyArt / Getty Dreaming of a summer getaway without draining your bank account? Good news, you don’t need a luxury budget to have a memorable trip with your girl pals. From beachy escapes to culture-packed cities, these destinations prove you can travel smart and have an unforgettable time. Here are 10 of the best cheap travel destinations for the ultimate girls’ trip for Summer 2026. 1. Savannah, Georgia Source: J.Castro / Getty If your ideal trip includes charm, cocktails, and cute photo ops, Savannah delivers. This Southern gem is perfect for girls’ trips, with its historic squares, boutique shopping, and a walkable downtown where you can sip “to-go” drinks as you stroll. It’s stylish, fun, and surprisingly budget-friendly, with affordable flights readily available. RELATED CONTENT: 9 Absolutely Gorgeous Travel Destinations You Probably Never Knew Existed

2. Mexico City, Mexico Source: Yovani Juan Hernandez Rojas / Getty Coming in at No. 2 on the 10 Cheap Places To Travel list is Mexico City. Big-city energy meets small price tags: Mexico City is a foodie’s paradise, offering world-class dining without the hefty bill. Explore colorful neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa, visit the iconic Frida Kahlo Museum, and soak up culture at every turn, all without overspending.

3. San Diego, California Source: Valeria Venezia / Getty Love Travel? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Sun, surf, and something for everyone. San Diego is ideal for groups with mixed interests, think beach days, scenic hikes, and a buzzing craft beer scene. Want to save even more with your girls? The Go City San Diego Pass helps cut costs on major attractions like the famous zoo. It’s a girls’ trip paradise for Summer 2026.

4. San Juan, Puerto Rico Source: Frazao Studio Latino / Getty No passport, no problem. San Juan gives you the feel of an international vacation with stunning beaches, colorful streets, and electric nightlife. Spend your days in Old San Juan and your nights dancing in La Placita; it’s the perfect mix of relaxation and fun.

5. Nashville, Tennessee Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty Music, murals, and nonstop vibes. Nashville continues to be a go-to for group trips and bachelorettes thanks to its free live music scene on Lower Broadway. Add in iconic photo spots and a lively atmosphere, and you’ve got a trip that feels high-energy without always being high-cost.

6. Lisbon, Portugal Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty Europe on a budget? Yes, please. Lisbon is one of the most affordable capitals in Europe, offering stunning views, historic charm, and incredible food, hello, Portuguese custard tarts. It’s a dreamy alternative to pricier cities like London or Paris. A flight costs anywhere between $300 to $800 round trip, according to Expedia.

7. Colorado Springs, Colorado Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty Calling all nature lovers. Colorado Springs is packed with breathtaking outdoor experiences, many of them free. From the dramatic red rock formations at Garden of the Gods to scenic adventures in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, it’s a budget-friendly escape into the wild.

8. New Orleans, Louisiana Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty Culture, music, and flavor all at a reasonable price. New Orleans offers a rich mix of history, architecture, and unforgettable food. Summer visitors can also catch the Essence Festival, adding even more excitement to an already vibrant city.

9. Palm Beach, Florida Source: Bruce Bain / Getty Luxury vibes without the luxury price, if you plan it right. Palm Beach offers beautiful beaches, scenic bike paths, and plenty of free or low-cost ways to enjoy the sunshine. Stroll along Worth Avenue for window shopping, relax by the water, or explore nearby parks for a laid-back, coastal escape that doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s perfect for the ultimate girls’ trip and will be a highlight for Summer 2026 if you make it out to this dreamy destination.

10. Montreal, Canada Source: Artem Onoprienko / Getty European vibes without the transatlantic flight. Montreal comes alive in the summer with festivals, music, and amazing food. Events like Osheaga and the International Jazz Festival make it a cultural hotspot, and the favorable exchange rate is a bonus for U.S. travelers. Whether you’re planning a girls’ getaway, a group adventure, or a solo escape, these destinations prove you don’t have to spend big to travel well. The trick? Pick your spot, plan smart, and leave room in your budget for a little extra fun along the way. Where are you headed this summer? RELATED CONTENT: 6 Sips Away From Bliss: Portugal Wines That Exude Why Lisbon Is The New “Soft Life” Capital For Black Women